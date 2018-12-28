Driving Complaint Leads to More Charges

On December 28th, 2018 at approximately 4:15 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint on a blue Jeep Patriot. The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was performed near the intersection of Highway 34 and Marsh Avenue. The driver was identified as Shariah Collins, 20 of Mount Pleasant. Shariah was arrested and charged with No Valid Driver’s License, Improper use of Lanes, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.