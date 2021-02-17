Driving Complaint Leads to Arrest

On February 13, 2021, at approximately 12:39AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. Highway 218 near Olds, Iowa. After searching for the vehicle, the vehicle was located in a ditch near the 400 Block of Highway 78 in Wayland, Iowa. After an investigation it was found that the driver of the vehicle, Blair Christine Farris (26 years of age) of Washington, Iowa, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blair was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail without incident. Blair was charged with Operating While Under the Influence First Offense, a Serious Misdemeanor. She was also given citations for Failing to Maintain Control and Open Container – Driver 21 Years Old & Older.