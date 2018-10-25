Driving Complaint Ends With Arrest

On October 24th, 2018, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint of a vehicle all over the roadway on Highway 218. The complainant stated that the offending vehicle was a newer model pick-up. A black Ford F-150 driven by John Smithburg, 44 of Mount Pleasant, was observed and stopped. During the traffic investigation it was determined that Mr. Smithburg was operating under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Smithburg was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor and Driving on the Wrong Side of a 2-way Highway, a simple misdemeanor.