Driver Loses Control

Wednesday evening Tanner Pace was traveling west bound on Highway 78 coming into the city limits of Wayland. At some point he became unconscious. When he woke up he had driven about a 100 yards through the back yards belonging to the residents that live on East Railroad Street. Pace first went off the roadway on the south side of the road striking a utility shed in the back yard at 410 East Railroad Street. This caused severe damage to the shed making it a total lost at an estimate of $6,000 to replace. He then continued west through the back yards striking and causing severe damage to a block fire pit in the back yard at 408 East Railroad with an estimated cost of $500 to replace. Pace’s vehicle continued west bound through the yards finally coming to rest when it struck the garage belonging to 406 East Railroad Street. This caused severe damage to the garage making it as well a total loss with an estimate of $15,000 to replace. All owners were notified of the damage. Pace was transported to Washington County Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the accident. Pace was ran through Standardized Field Sobriety Test and passed these test. It is still unclear what caused Pace to become unconscious. A police K9 alerted to the vehicle involved. Marijuana residue was located in the vehicle. A can of air duster was also located in the vehicle. Pace’s vehicle suffered disabling damage and is considered a total loss estimating the repairs to be at about $9,500.00. Pace was issued citations for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Maintain or Use Safety Belt.