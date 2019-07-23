Driver Arrested Following Accident

On July 22nd, 2019, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 3100-grid of Highway 218. An investigation into the report determined that Michael Ronan, 53, of Troy Missouri, was traveling southbound in a black 2018 Chrysler 300 car when he lost control and entered the west ditch. No injuries were reported. Ronan was placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Ronan was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Driving While Revoked, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Control.