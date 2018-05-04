Drill At Fertilizer Plant

There will be a drill conducted at the Iowa Fertilizer plant in Wever Saturday from 8:00 am to noon. This drill is part of the plant’s normal planning process to ensure their team and facility is prepared to address any situation that may arise.

The Iowa Fertilizer Company team has invited local agencies and law enforcement to participate in the simulation. As a result, individuals living and traveling through the area may see emergency vehicles accessing the plant. This is simply a training exercise and no cause for alarm.