Drew Hasting at the Sondheim

Fairfield, Iowa – He’s a comedian, farmer and mayor. He won his Ohio primary on a platform that included hay art, saying it would create jobs and tourism; he calls it “agri-tainment”. He was reelected last year with nearly 2/3 the vote, then indicted on four charges, including stealing a dumpster. That’s really true. Says he’s going to open a coffee shop, Insufficient Grounds. You can’t make this stuff up.

This real life story of a comedian, farmer and mayor is the life of DREW HASTINGS. The iconic personality is a favorite on the nationally syndicated “Bob & Tom Radio Show” and he’s bringing his cutting-edge, political humor and farm jokes to the Sondheim stage, Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

Hastings at the Sondheim is part of the Summer Comedy Series at the Sondheim and is presented by Jefferson County Farm Bureau. Hastings has been the featured entertainer and guest speaker at numerous Farm Bureau state and national functions. The Summer Comedy Series at the Sondheim concludes with George Lopez, July 12.Meet the mayor of Hillsboro, Ohio, DREW HASTINGS. The 6-foot 6-inch Columbus, Ohio, native also is a farmer, raising Angus and Hereford calves on his 35-acre Springhill Farm east of Cincinnati.

“Jefferson County Farm Bureau is celebrating their centennial this year and we are excited to partner with the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center throughout the year as they celebrate their 10 year anniversary,” said John Sandbothe, Regional Manager, Iowa Farm Bureau. “Hastings is a solid comedian, a great show to have in Fairfield.”

Hastings’s commanding presence onstage immediately stamps his trademark comedy that is both hilarious and self-deprecating, including observations of the human condition and the declining state of American society. His status as an unlikely farmer has been enhanced by his vast new following of farm and ag-oriented audiences.

“Drew Hastings has a lot of political fodder for his material, between what he has been through as a mayor, his move to the Midwest to become a farmer and what he sees as the political discourse in Washington; it is very funny regardless how people lean politically,” said Rustin Lippincott, director of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. “In the world of stand-up comedy, Drew Hastings has perfected his 20 year career and is one of the top comedians to ever stand on the Sondheim stage.”

Show goers can expect cutting-edge humor splattered with a lot of farm jokes, cow jokes, political jokes and possibly blush inducing language, with plenty of material from his last album, “Farmageddon.” When describing the show, Hastings said, “There will be some things themes and situations that are appropriate for the senior farmers and not the junior farmers.”

COMEDIAN & STORYTELLER

A veteran comedian & storyteller for more than twenty-five years, Drew is known as an edgy, intelligent performer in venues across America. His commanding onstage presence puts forth material that is both hilarious and self-deprecating, including observations of the human condition and the declining state of American society. Drew’s comedy specials, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and his status as an all-time favorite on the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show have given him a wide following.

MAYOR

Elected in 2012, Drew gave this simple reason for running, “I think this country is going to hell in a hand basket – I’m not sure we even make our own handbaskets here anymore.” I can’t do anything about the whole U.S. but I can do something about the one place I live.” He won in a landslide, has turned the city around financially and works hard on small-city issues. Drew, now in his second term, which he won by wide margin, has been outspoken, politically incorrect and passionate about economic development.

FARMER

In 2006, Drew Hastings left Hollywood after 13 years there. Wanting to jumpstart his creativity and go somewhere completely foreign to him, he opted to go rural and try his hand at farming. At age 50. When asked if it was culture shock moving from Los Angeles to rural Ohio, Drew replied, “You assume that there’s actually culture in L.A?”

Clad in a tailored black suit and trademark black horn-rimmed glasses, Hastings is a commanding presence onstage as he launches into a study of the human condition that is both hilarious and self-deprecating. Though his angst can be easily sensed, he is obviously at home onstage.

Opening for Drew Hastings is Chris Spryer.

Comedian Chris Speyrer started comedy fresh out of college in January of 1989. Equipped with a BA in English, he thought the public speaking experience would enhance his resume. After a few months of open mics, Chris started getting paid for performing and the job search was going nowhere, the dye was cast to roam the nation with his unique humor. He has gone on to perform in 39 states including: Depression, Confusion and West Virginia.

Tickets for Comedian, Mayor & Farmer Drew Hastings are $21 and available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 or www.FairfieldACC.com. Jefferson County Farm Bureau members receive $5 off two tickets and preferred seating. Farm Bureau member tickets are available at the Ticket Office with proof of membership.