DRAKE HURDLING RESULTS

Jake Lowe 8th in 110 hurdle final at Drake in 16.09….Riley Moss Ankeny Centennial the winner in 14.04;;;;Mason Aschenbrenner of Cardinal 6th in 14.82

Angel Baylark Burlington 4th in long jump at Drake 17-10.25, Darby Thomas CB Abraham Lincoln winner at 18-8.50

Burlington girls 800 medley relay 4th at Drake Relays in 1:49.43, Danville finished 8th in that race in 1:50.58 Linn-Mar won in 1:44.07. Drake record. All-time Iowa best

Urbandale wins boy’s 1600 medley at Drake at 3:30.25, Pekin 2nd 3:30.99