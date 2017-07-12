Draft Horse Demonstration at the Henry County Fair

The Southeast Iowa Draft Horse and Mule Association will bring several teams of work horses to the Henry County Fair for demonstrations of the types of jobs these big animals perform on a daily basis. Fair goers will have a chance to see what draft horses were used for back in the day and what they continue to do on farms that choose to use them. The demonstrations will take place Saturday July 15 from 9 am to 2 pm in front of the grandstand at McMillan Park in Mt. Pleasant.