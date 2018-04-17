Dr. Kenneth Ross Rayner

Dr. Kenneth Ross Rayner, 91, of New London, died Monday, April 16th at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, April 27th at Lone Tree Cemetery in Lone Tree. Pastor Rod Cooper will officiate. Immediately following the service the family will greet friends at a luncheon at the American Legion adjacent to the cemetery. A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice, West Burlington. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements.