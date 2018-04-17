Dr. Kenneth Ross RaynerWritten by Theresa Rose on April 17, 2018
Dr. Kenneth Ross Rayner, 91, of New London, died Monday, April 16th at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, April 27th at Lone Tree Cemetery in Lone Tree. Pastor Rod Cooper will officiate. Immediately following the service the family will greet friends at a luncheon at the American Legion adjacent to the cemetery. A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice, West Burlington. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements.