Dr. Clinton C. Rila

Dr. Clinton C. Rila, 90, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at Iowa Wesleyan University, died Tuesday, October 02, 2018 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Dr. Rila has deeded his body to the University of Iowa Anatomy Department. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, in assisting the family with the arrangements.

