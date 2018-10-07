Dr. C. Clinton Rila

Dr. C. Clinton “Clint” Rila’, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry of Iowa Wesleyan University, died Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Dr. Rila has donated his body to the University of Iowa Dept. of Anatomy and Cell Biology. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 27 at the First Presbyterian Church, 902 S. Walnut Street, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Trey Hegar will officiate. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery, Washington, IA.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Iowa Wesleyan University. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Charles Clinton Rila was born August 1, 1928 in Pittsburg, PA. He was the son of C. Stuart and Margaret (Eshelman) Rila. He attended schools in Franklin, PA, Worthington, OH, Lancaster, OH and graduated from Massillon, OH in 1946. He received a BA degree with Honors from the College of Wooster in 1950 and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1955 and later a MS degree in Computer Science from the University of Evansville in 1985.

Clint married Willanna St. Clair at Madonna, MD on September 2, 1950. Willanna died on March 29, 2012 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant. On December 7, 2013, Clint married Shirley Potratz Steele who survives.

Dr. Rila taught Chemistry at Ohio Wesleyan University, Parsons College and Iowa Wesleyan (College), retiring after 26years at Iowa Wesleyan in 1992 where he was Head of the Chemistry Department and Chair of the Natural Science Division. He worked as a chemist for nine years at the American Ordinance Plant in Middletown after retiring from teaching. He was a Fellow of the Iowa Academy of Science and a 66-year member of the American Chemical Society.

He was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America as both a youth and adult, serving in many leadership capacities. He was awarded a Silver Beaver in 1976 by the Mississippi Valley Council BSA, the highest recognition that a local council can award. Clint was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Evening Rotary Club since 1966, serving three terms as club president.

Clint was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant since 1966. He was ordained as a ruling Elder, serving several terms on the Session, teaching adult Sunday School classes, being a commissioner of the Presbytery of East Iowa and to the Synod of Lakes and Prairies.

He was locally renowned as a vegetable gardener, having had a garden every year since 1954. He enjoyed cooking, camping, hunting, fishing, bicycling, canoeing, ballroom dancing, reading and photography. Clint was a longtime member of the Cotillion Club, an area dancing group.

Those thankful for sharing in Clint’s life include his wife Shirley; a son and his wife, Chuck & Sherry Rila of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter and her husband, Margaret & Stacy Richter of Justin, TX; a brother and his wife, James & Patricia Rila of Franklin, PA; a sister, Virginia Birks of Robertsville, OH; 3 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren and 4 step great great grandchildren.

His parents, first wife and brother-in-law precede Clint in death.