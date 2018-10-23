Dr. C. Clinton “Clint” Rila

Dr. C. Clinton “Clint” Rila’, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry of Iowa Wesleyan University, died Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Dr. Rila has donated his body to the University of Iowa Dept. of Anatomy and Cell Biology. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 27 at the First Presbyterian Church, 902 S. Walnut Street, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Trey Hegar will officiate. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at a later date at Schrock Cemetery, Washington, IA.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Iowa Wesleyan University. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com