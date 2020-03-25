DPS Fully Operational, Encourages Remote Services

DES MOINES, Iowa – While the Iowa Department of Public Safety remains fully operational by providing traffic enforcement, investigative assistance, and administrative support operations; we are also committed to doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As a result, we are asking Iowans and fellow law enforcement agencies to consider using our wide range of remote public safety services.

We have included key services and their associated web links below. These services can all be accessed remotely from our newly-launched DPS website at dps.iowa.gov, by clicking on the “Services” tab on our homepage. Other services, resources and information, including COVID-19 announcements, can also be found at the News/Media tab and at our Divisions tab which directs visitors to the Commissioner’s Office and our six divisions: Iowa State Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, State Fire Marshal, Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center and Administrative Services. For general inquiries, please call DPS at 515.725.6000.

DPS Remote Services, Resources and Information:

• Criminal History Record Checks: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/criminal-investigation/criminal-history/record-check-forms

• Crash Data: http://accidentreports.iowa.gov/

• Iowa State Patrol District Office Contact Information: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/iowa-state-patrol/district-offices

• Breath Alcohol Information: https://breathalcohol.iowa.gov/

• Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse: http://www.iowaonline.state.ia.us/mpic/

• State Fire Marshal Licensing, Certification and Registration: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/state-fire-marshal/licensing

• Licensing Applications for Private Investigative, Private Security and Bail Enforcement Agencies: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/administrative-services/bail-enforcement-private-investigation-private-security

• Weapons Permit Applications: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/administrative-services/weapons-permit

• Sex Offender Registry: https://www.iowasexoffender.gov/