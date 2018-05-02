Dover Museum Program

Sunday May 6th at 1:30 p.m., Dover Museum will welcome Arlo Walljasper home from Zahle, Lebanon where he has been a part of a 17- person medical mission team from this area. This group of volunteers treated refugees from Syria who live in three ‘tent cities’ numbering 1,000 families each with 7-8 persons per family. At times, bombing in Syria can be heard in Zahle, about 40 miles away.

As this is Arlo’s second mission trip to Zahle, he can tell if the situation there is changing and will bring a first-hand insight into a culture and situation most of us will never experience.

The program is free and refreshments will be served.