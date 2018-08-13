Dover Museum Program

Writer, Mary Kay Shanley, speaker for the Humanities Iowa Speakers Bureau, will present her new topic, “The Obituary – Yours or Someone Else’s”, Sunday August 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Dover Museum, New London. This presentation considers the obit’s history. Originally reserved for the prominent in the early 19th century, obituaries later was used for the common man also.

As a journalist, Ms. Shanley read many newspaper obituaries which seemed to follow a standard template set by the newspaper. Today that has changed from a ‘standard’ set of information to more personalized ones. Some may even be in a storytelling form.

Personal information one might think unnecessary, such as cause of death, could very well be vital to an extended family, upon learning that their relative had had a particular disease.

After the presentation, anyone interested can stay longer for a mini-workshop session.

The program is free and refreshments will be served.