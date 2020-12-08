Douglas Marvin Ham

Douglas Marvin Ham, 74, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 20, 2020. Doug was born on February 1, 1946 to Leo and Winifred (Heinsius) Ham in Iowa City, Iowa. He grew up on a farm in rural Solon and graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in 1964. Doug married Susan Hinkhouse on February 4, 1967 in Cedar Rapids. Doug and Susan farmed in the Solon area until 1979 when Doug began selling farm machinery. The couple divorced in 1990. Doug moved to Keosauqua in 2006 where he met and married Karen Stark on July 12, 2012.

Doug spent the majority of his career as a farm machinery salesman in Eastern and Southern Iowa, retiring in 2014. Doug enjoyed competitive tractor pulling with his 4010 John Deere tractor “Smog Frog”. He earned the honor of ITPA Point Champion in 7000# Super Stock Class 1975 and 1981. Later in life he was able to share his knowledge of pulling with his son, Mark. Doug was also very active with his children showing cattle at cattle shows including Iowa Beef Expo and National Breed Shows. Doug was passionate about the Iowa Hawkeyes. But, he truly loved to watch college basketball, telling stories (which he had many), and drinking a cold Busch Light.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Michelle (Bill) Frauenholtz of West Liberty, Iowa, Mark (Becky) Ham of Swisher, Iowa, and Stefanie Ball of North Liberty, Iowa; step-children, Mike (Kim) Stark of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Nathan Stark of Lockridge, Iowa; Monty (Tammy) Stark of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Sheila Wilkerson of New London, Iowa, Rhonda (Michael) White of Stockport, Iowa, Natasha (Jason) Rohde of Stockport, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne West of Aiken, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Winifred; and his beloved dog, Smokey.

Doug’s wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in Doug’s honor may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Mt. Pleasant or may be directed to the family.