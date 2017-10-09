Douds Man Charged With Attempted Murder

On August 2, 2017 at approximately 10:47 P.M., The Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 804 W. Depot for the report of a subject being shot with a firearm. The subject had been taken to the Jefferson County Health Center by private vehicle before the arrival of officers on the scene.

It was determined that the victim, Michael Williams, had a shotgun wound to his chest. He was transferred by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment and ongoing care. He continues to receive ongoing treatment and care of his injuries at this time.

Through further investigation of this matter, it was determined that Williams was shot by another individual with a shotgun.

On September 12, 2017, 28 year old Joseph Andrew Waugh, 11733 Heather Ave., Douds, was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; Reckless Use of a Firearm, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Arrest warrants on those charges were issued for Waugh on September 13. He was arrested on those warrants on October 7, 2017 here in Fairfield.

The investigation is ongoing.

Agencies involved in the investigation of this matter include the Fairfield Police Department, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Jefferson County Health Center.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and if found guilty in a Court of Law.