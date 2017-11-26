Dorothy Marie Kenyon McCormick

Dorothy Marie Kenyon McCormick, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at Park Place Elder Living.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson, Mt. Pleasant, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Fitzpatrick and Rev. Paul Connolly celebrating. A private family burial will be held in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Youth, Henry County Habitat for Humanity, or Henry County Health Center Foundation. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.