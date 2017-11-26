Dorothy Marie Kenyon McCormickWritten by Theresa Rose on November 26, 2017
Dorothy Marie Kenyon McCormick, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at Park Place Elder Living.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson, Mt. Pleasant, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Fitzpatrick and Rev. Paul Connolly celebrating. A private family burial will be held in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Youth, Henry County Habitat for Humanity, or Henry County Health Center Foundation. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.