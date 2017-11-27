Dorothy Marie Kenyon McCormick

Dorothy Marie Kenyon McCormick, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at Park Place Elder Living.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson, Mt. Pleasant, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Fitzpatrick and Rev. Paul Connolly celebrating. A private family burial will be held in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Youth, Henry County Habitat for Humanity, or Henry County Health Center Foundation. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Dorothy was born February 11, 1918, in Canby, MN, the daughter of LeRoy DeLoss and Regina Marie Winkels Kenyon. In 1930, Dorothy along with her brother Albert, her mother, and stepfather left Minnesota and moved to Burlington, Iowa. In 1933, they moved to Des Moines, IA, where Dorothy graduated from Roosevelt High School and later Capital City Commercial College. She was employed by the Retail Credit Company of Des Moines.

On November 4, 1941, Dorothy married Leo Francis McCormick of Mt. Pleasant at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Des Moines. She and Leo owned and operated a farm north of Mt. Pleasant in the Pleasant Lawn area. Following her husband’s death in 1954, Dorothy continued to live on the farm and raise her four children. In 1957, after all the children were in school, Dorothy went to work as a bookkeeper and gift buyer for the Panther Drug Store, retiring in September 1983. She continued to do bookkeeping for the Panther Drug Corporation on a part time basis until July of 1998.

Dorothy became a member of St. Alphonsus Church in 1941, and remained active in the church throughout her life. She was a member and past president of the Altar and Rosary Society, and was president at the time of the dedication of the new Manning School and Convent. She was also a member of the first Future Planning Committee for the new church. Dorothy was a 4-H leader for the Lively Lassies for many years. She was a member and past officer of the Mt. Pleasant Women’s Club. During her time in the club, she enjoyed the bridge and gourmet departments and initiated the Trees of Christmas in the Mt. Pleasant area in 1989. She belonged to the Pin Pals Bowling League for several years, enjoyed Curves, and was an active member of several bridge clubs. She loved traveling to various countries, two of her favorite trips being to the Holy Land and Ireland. During her 90’s, Dorothy continued to enjoy a good game of bridge and also spent time journaling and writing, blessing her family with books of her life history, favorite recipes, and personal journal.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Larry (Docie) McCormick of Boalsburg, PA, and Jim (Shauna) McCormick of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and her daughter Elizabeth (Howard) Wenger of Iowa Falls, IA. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; a daughter, Jean Broussard; two grandsons, Tim McCormick and Teo McCormick; her parents; a stepfather, Ed Mitchell; and a brother, Al Kenyon.