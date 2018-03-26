Dorothy “Louisa” Hoyer

Dorothy L. Hoyer, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and formerly of Hillsboro, IA, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon, on Thursday, March 29, 2018, until 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, March 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to HCI Hospice Care Services or to the family for Salem City Park improvements.

Born August 7, 1927, at home on the family farm in rural Mystic, IA, Dorothy “Louise” was the daughter of Lester and Mildred (McCarty) Sawvel. She was a 1945 graduate of Moravia High School. On May 23, 1948, Louise married J.R. Hoyer in Ottumwa, IA. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2012.

Prior to her marriage, Louise worked as a telephone operator in Ottumwa, IA. Soon after a blind date with J.R., they married, and she worked alongside her husband on the farm and the auction business. A wife, mother, and grandmother, Louise’s priority was her family. She was a member of the Salem Congregational Church, the Salem Legion Auxiliary, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Iowa Auctioneers Association, along with being a member of several couples and ladies card clubs. Louise loved to play Bridge, travel, boat on the Mississippi and at the Ozarks, spend time at the casino, go to dances with her husband, and collect antiques and glassware.

Louise is survived by a daughter, Karen (Jake) Jacobsmeier of Salem, IA; three sons, Steve (Mary) Hoyer of Salem, IA, Martin (Annette) Hoyer of Burlington, IA, and Jeff (Laurie) Hoyer of Hillsboro, IA; two sisters, Mitzi (Richard) Harris of Gladwin, MI and Janie Sheets of Idaho. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Josh Toben, Mason Hoyer, Alison Cox, Emily Hoyer, Craig Hoyer, and Travis Hoyer; and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Isaac Jacobsmeier; two brothers, Keith Sawvel and James Sawvel; and a sister, Patty England.