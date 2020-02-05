Dorothy K. Hoffman

Dorothy K. Hoffman, 87, of Franklin, Iowa, passed away at 5:04 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born December 16, 1932, in Charleston, Iowa, the daughter of Ira and Zoe (Gee) Johnson. On December 25, 1950, she married Lamar Wagner at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1975. On October 30, 1976, she married James R. Hoffman at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He proceeded her in death on December 1, 2014.

Survivors include her two sons: Edward Wagner of Franklin, Iowa and Paul (Kristi) Wagner of Burlington, Iowa; two daughters: Nola (John) Gram of Fort Madison and Susie (Paul) Whitaker of Argyle, Iowa; six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a brother in infancy, four sisters and a great grandchild.

Dorothy was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa. She retired from HyVee. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.

Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, rural Franklin, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.