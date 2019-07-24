Dorothy I. Schock

Dorothy I. Schock, 77, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born September 7, 1941, in Kahoka, Missouri, the daughter of Cecil and Franke (Ellison) Kilkenny. On July 26, 1958, she married Roger Eldon Schock in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1991.

Survivors include three daughters: Shelly (Jim) Platt of Marianna, Florida, Brenda (Dan) Mohrfeld of West Point, Iowa and Susie Schock of Burlington, Iowa; four grandchildren: Nick (Sarah) Mueller, Jessica Mueller, Nate (Randi) Lieving and Taylor Mohrfeld; seven step-grandchildren: Tara Mohrfeld, Adam Mohrfeld, Christine Apple, Erin Kenny, Kristin Denning, Amber Painter and Nathan Platt; eleven great grandchildren; three sisters: Anne Brown of Luray, Missouri, Mary Lou (Leon) Orton of Memphis, Missouri and Lois (Larry) Bryan of Nashville, Tennessee brother-in-law: Murry (Anne) Schock of Kahoka, Missouri. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Roger.

Dorothy and her husband were some of the founding members of Green Acres Country Club. She was a member of the T.B. Association. Dorothy loved going to the Cottage Cafe and most of all , she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Alice Hawes officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory for Hope Haven.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.