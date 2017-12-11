Dorothy Davison

Dorothy Helen Schnicker Davison, 85 of Wayland, died Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

Funeral Services have been set for 10:00AM Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Wayland Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Noon-7:00PM Tuesday at the Wayland Mennonite Church with family present from 4-7:00PM. A memorial in the name of Dorothy Davison has been established to the Wayland Mennonite Church or the Parkview Home. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dorothy was born January 1, 1932 in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Melvin John and Virginia Kathryn (Lange) Schnicker. She graduated from Brighton High School and was united in marriage to Donald E. Davison on February 15, 1953 at the Wayland Mennonite Church.

She was employed with the Washington County Engineer Department for 47 years and was a faithful member of the Wayland Mennonite Church. She also was a leader of the Eager Beavers and member of the Busy Bee’s 4H Club. Dorothy went on several church missions and especially enjoyed the mission trip to South America. She enjoyed making dolls and collecting them.

Survivors include her husband Donald of Wayland, siblings, Melva Mineart of Washington, Milton Schnicker and wife Ilene of Washington and Nancy Davison and husband Bob of Donellson, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Gary and brother in law Curt Mineart.