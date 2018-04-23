Dorothy Ann Dawson

Dorothy Ann Dawson, 96, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018 at her home in Las Vegas.

Born November 4, 1921 in Farmington, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Faye (Miller) Dawson.

Survivors include her cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She grew up in the Bonaparte area and later moved to Las Vegas where she worked as a teacher until her retirement.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at White Cemetery, near Bonaparte, Iowa with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.