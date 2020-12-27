Doris Wagner Nelson

Doris Wagner Nelson, 88, of Mediapolis passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Great River Hospice House. Private Memorial Mass for Doris’ family will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dodgeville. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dodgeville. Memorials have been established for the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa or a scholarship through Southeastern Community College for a nontraditional student in Doris’ name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Mediapolis are caring for Doris’ arrangements and her family.

Doris Meryle Wagner was born on June 29, 1932 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Homer and Mildred (Helton) Wagner. Doris was a graduate of Burlington High School and later graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College with her teaching degree. In 1951, Doris was united in marriage to Melvin Nelson in Dodgeville. Doris was a member of Dodgeville Catholic Church, Golden Agers, Red Hats and NEA. In her younger years Doris was very active in 4-H having many projects win awards and go on to the State Fair. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, gardening, quilting, bird watching, hummingbirds and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Doris will be deeply missed by her children, Chris (Gary) Kupferschmid of Mediapolis, Randy (Sue) Nelson of Sperry and Steve (Tracy) Nelson of Mediapolis; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Tom Nelson; infant daughter, Carol Kay Nelson and siblings, Dale Wagner, Doreen Stolze and Donna Woehrle.