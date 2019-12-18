Doris Mae Garrels (final arrangements)

Doris Mae Garrels, 91, of Danville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

The funeral service for Mrs. Garrels will be Saturday at 2:00 PM at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. David Mixon officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9:00 AM with the family present from noon until the 2:00 service. Burial will follow at Long Creek Cemetery, rural Danville.

Memorials have been established for Long Creek United Methodist Church; Southeast Iowa Renal Dialysis; and The Danville Station Anne Frank Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.