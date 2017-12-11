Doris K. Roland

Doris K. Roland, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Burlington and Fairfield, died Sat., Nov. 25, 2017 at Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sat., Dec. 16 at the Packwood Cemetery, Packwood, Iowa. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.