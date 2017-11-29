Doris K. Roland

Doris K. Roland, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, and formerly of Burlington and Fairfield, died Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Packwood Cemetery, Packwood, Iowa. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to HCI Care Services or the Packwood Cemetery in care of Debi Sammons, 309 Birch Ave., Mt. Pleasant, 52641. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Doris Kathleen Davis was born December 18, 1928 in Packwood to Lewis A. and Bessie A. Davis. She graduated from Packwood High School in 1946. She married Raymond Roland, and the couple later divorced.

Doris was a homemaker until her children were in high school. She then worked at Helen’s Fashions in Fairfield. She moved to Burlington and took a position at JC Penney’s. For 15 years, Doris was employed at the Des Moines County Auditor’s Office, from which she retired. While living in Burlington, she attended West Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed time with her family, sewing, cooking and playing bridge. In earlier years, she enjoyed dancing, primarily square dancing with her husband.

Those thankful for sharing in Doris’ life include her 2 children – Ron Roland of Fairfield and Debi Sammons and her husband Steve of Trenton; 2 sisters – Geneva McWhirter and her husband Rodger of Burlington and Mary Chapuis of Cedar Rapids, IA; 2 sisters-in-law – Nancy Davis of Florida and Lucille Davis of Osage Beach, MO; 4 grandchildren – Amy & Megan Roland and Michael and Juston Sammons; 2 great grandchildren – Shawna Sammons and Cooper Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, 2 brothers – Dale and Wayne Davis; 3 sisters and their husbands – Juanita & her husband Lester Schafer and Bernice & her husband Dean Durfey and Barbara Taylor and a brother-in-law, Dick Chapuis, precede Doris in death.

Doris’ family wishes to thank the Pleasant Manor Care Center for the loving care they provided during her stay, and HCI Care Services for their compassion and understanding in Doris’ final days.