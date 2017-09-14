Doris Johnson

Doris Johnson, 95, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:30 A.M. Wednesday September 13, 2017 at The Madison.

Born October 8, 1921 at Revere, Missouri the daughter of Harry Mac and Sylvia June Sample Gutting. On September 1, 1946 at Fort Madison, Iowa she married Ira Johnson, Jr. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2012.

Survivors include her daughter Nancy Kuhljuergen of Fort Madison, two grandchildren: Kaitlin and Evan Kuhljuergen. One sister-in-law Rachel Gutting of Mesa, Arizona and Kahoka, Missouri. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

211 Madison Avenue, Box 56, Donnellson, IA 52625 Phone: 319-835-5716

502 Avenue E, Box 22, West Point, IA 52656 Phone: 319-837-6331

501 South 4th Street, Farmington, IA 52626 Phone: 319-878-3716

SCHMITZ FUNERAL HOMES

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ira, and several brothers.

Doris was a member of the Fort Madison United Methodist Church.

Her body has been entrusted to the Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday September 15, 2017 in Soldiers Circle, Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison with Pastor Lanette Van officiating.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com