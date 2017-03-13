Doris Elaine Wilson Cresap

Doris Elaine Wilson Cresap, 94, of Des Moines, formerly of Danville, died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family present to greet friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Private family burial will be held in Jaggar Cemetery, rural Danville. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Wesley Acres, Des Moines.

Memorials have been established for Danville United Methodist Church and Wesley Acres Good Samaritan Fund.