Doris “Dot” LeMaster

Doris “Dot” LeMaster, 90, of Iowa City, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016, at the hospice unit of Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the hospice unit of Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com .