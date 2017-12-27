Doris Brent

Doris L. Brent, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully Friday, December 22, 2017 at her residence.

The funeral service for Doris Brent will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 29 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Deborah J. Stowers, Senior Pastor and Pastor Luann Benge will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Thursday, December 28 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening.

Mrs. Brent, the former Doris Lucille Cornick, was born August 8, 1920 on the family farm, rural Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Harry E. and Minnie Jane (Graff) Cornick. Mrs. Cornick died in childbirth, and Doris was raised by her aunts Anna & Vera Cornick and her grandfather Nelson Cornick. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1937 and was conferred with a B.S. degree in Physics from the (then) Iowa Wesleyan College. On August 1, 1943 on her family’s farm, Doris was united in marriage to the Rev. Arthur Elias Brent. The Rev. Brent died Saturday, November 22, 2008 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Mrs. Brent worked for a time for the Iowa Department of Health’s Board of Nursing in Des Moines. Most of her life was devoted to being a partner in ministry with her husband as they were appointed to serve the following United Methodist Churches of the Iowa Annual Conference: (1) Tiffin-North Liberty; (2) West Burlington-West Hill (in Burlington); (3) Winfield; (4) Ogden (the new church building was built during their tenure); (5) Centerville; (6) Union Park (in Des Moines) and (7) New London. During that time, she teamed with her husband at youth camps and was very active as a leader for the MYF (Methodist Youth Fellowship) groups.

Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant and the United Methodist Women. She was a member of P.E.O Chapter Original A of Mt. Pleasant. She knitted 301 bears, all which she gave away. She enjoyed wandering rides in the car and camping with her family. At age 85, Doris took up fishing, and was known to fish 2 or 3 times a day in her farm pond. She loved to cook. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary. Doris was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. She was most thrilled when her grandchildren and great grandchildren came to visit.

Those thankful for sharing in Doris’ life include her 3 children and their spouses – Mary Alice and The Rev. Tom Eberle of Spokane, WA, Anita and Mike Hampton of Mt. Pleasant and Richard and Cathy Brent of Ankeny, IA; 7 grandchildren and their spouses – Justin & Stephen, Kendra & Scott, Lance & Pollyanna, Mickey & Steven, Beau & Sarah, Robyn & Corey and B.J. & Shannah; a special foster granddaughter and spouse, Torrie & Nathan; a friend considered a special daughter, Judy Winkelpleck; 17 great grandchildren – Tobin, Wyatt, Alfie, Elias, Brody, Lila, Mose, Grey, Knox, Rece, Owen, Rielyn, Logan, Mason, Beau, Sawyer and Laura;, 2 half-sisters, Mrs. Joyce Ann Tedrow of Denmark, IA, and Darla Jean Dodd and her husband Loren of Charles City, IA;

Her parents, husband, 1 brother – Marvin Cornick, 2 half-brothers – Dwight Darrell Cornick and Ronald Charles Cornick, and her step mother – Helen Wolf, precede Doris in death.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Sustentation Fund of the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Iowa Wesleyan University or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.