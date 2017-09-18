Doris Ann Kisling

Doris Ann Kisling, 73, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away September 17, 2017 at her home with her family by her side. She was born January 7, 1944 to Kenneth and Ruby Nedrow Knecht. She grew up in rural Douds and graduated from Van Buren Community High school in 1962. Doris married Charles Kisling on December 21, 1963 at Zion Bible Church in Douds, Iowa.

Doris was an active member of the Zion Bible Church and she and her husband served as directors of AWANAs. Doris was also a member of the former Douds Ladies Aid Club. She enjoyed cooking and was an excellent baker, known for her sticky cinnamon rolls. Doris worked in banking for many years, upon retirement she spent much of her time quilting. She made over 100 flannel 9-patch quilts and donated or gifted each one of them. She impacted many lives through her life as a mom, wife, grandmother, volunteer and friend. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Kisling of Keosauqua; two sons, Steve Kisling of Keosauqua, Rick (Nancy) Kisling of Martensdale, Iowa; four grandchildren, Kyle Kisling, Caleb Kisling, Sarah Kisling, Joel Kisling; a sister, Dixie (Butch) Gates of Douds, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Dan Taube; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Donna Taube.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Zion Bible Church in Douds with Pastors Mike Mosier and Phil Ross officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Douds, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday with family present to greet friends from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa. Memorial contributions in Doris’ honor may be directed to Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Friends of Lacey or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.