Doris Ann Humble

Doris Ann Humble, 80, of Keosauqua died at 12:53 A.M. Monday December 26, 2016 at home with her husband by her side. Doris was born May 11, 1936 in Pella to Herman and Frona Wolver Van Weelden and married Jerry L. Humble July 31, 1954 in Keosauqua. Doris graduated from Keosauqua High School and lived her adult life in Van Buren County except for a few years in California. She was a farm homemaker, had worked at Van Buren County Hospital as a nurse’s aide, at Sullivan Drug and had been manager at Riverview Club and taught quilting.

Surviving are her husband, two sons, Monte Humble (Kathleen) of Birmingham and Douglas Humble of Omaha, NE, an honorary son, Naoki Takayanagi a foreign exchange student who lived with the Humbles of Shimoda, Japan, a daughter Jenean Miller (Don) of Avon, IL, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister Louise Terlouw of Edmond, OK and several nieces and nephews. Her parents and a brother, John Van Weelden preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday December 30, 2016 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Dr. Don Miller officiating. Burial will be in Fellows Cemetery, Keosauqua. Visitation will be open 3-7 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials to HCI Hospice may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 306 Henry Street, Keosauqua, IA 52565