Dorcie L. Runyon

Dorcie L. Runyon, 81 of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Hillsboro passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Hillsboro Public Library or donor’s choice in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

