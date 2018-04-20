Don’t miss your chance to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity!

EAA, The Experimental Aircraft Association, is bringing their beautifully restored B-17 Aluminum Overcast to Burlington, IA .

The B-17 Flying Fortress is a World War II bomber used primarily in Europe. Because of their long range capability, they were known for flying into battle with no fighter escort relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission. After the war, most were cut up for scrap, used for Air Force research or sold in the surplus market. With less than 15 B-17’s still airworthy, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Public Flight Information

Dates: Friday-Sunday, May 4-6, 2018

Times: Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Place: Southeast Iowa Regional Airport