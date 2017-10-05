Donnellson Community Joins Together for Chili Cook-Off

A Chili Cook-Off will be held on Sunday, October 8 at Zion Mennonite Church, 720 Park Street, Donnellson. Chili will be served from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and a Dessert Auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted, with all funds raised going for the Hurricane Relief programs of Mennonite Disaster Service. The public is invited to join the fun and support this cause by coming to taste the chili and vote for a favorite!

This fundraising effort is being supported by the Lee County Fair Board, Lee County Ambulance Service, Philp Insurance Agency, Donnellson Health Center, and Zion Mennonite Church who have all agreed to donate and serve their own special brand of chili for all to enjoy. Harvestville Farms is also donating decorations and a dessert for the dessert auction.

The donations received will be sent to Mennonite Disaster Service, a tax deductible 501(c)(3) organization, to support its relief efforts in areas devastated by recent hurricanes. Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) is a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches responding in Christian love to those affected by disasters in

Canada and the United States.