Donna McCannon

Donna L. McCannon, 80, of Lowell, died Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Donnellson Health Center.

According to her wishes, there will be no formal services and her body has been cremated. Visitation will begin at 9 AM on Saturday, December 8 at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 11 – 1 PM. Inurnment will be held in Lowell Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established for PAWS. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.