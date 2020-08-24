Donna Martin – Netherton

Donna Martin – Netherton, 78, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:59 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, after a long life and successful career as a nurse, nursing supervisor and nurse practitioner.

The world lost a perfect wife, a loving mother, a devoted sister, a dedicated health care worker and a friend of many.

Donna was born on March 9, 1942, the daughter of Homer and Donna (Huston) Stroud. She was married to Russ Martin for eighteen years, having three boys and an adopted daughter. In April of 1994, she married Dale Netherton and they had twenty-six years of happiness.

She is survived by her husband: Dale; two sons: Russell (Becky) and David.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son: Dale Wayn.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.