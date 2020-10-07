Donna Lea Smith

Donna Lea Smith, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Burlington and Louisa County communities, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Services are 1:00 PM Monday, October 12 at the Kimzey Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, with burial in the Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington. Visitation is 12 Noon to 1 PM on Monday. Attendees are asked to wear masks and socially distance themselves as they are able. Service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Commission for the Blind.

