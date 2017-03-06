Donna J. Wolfe

Donna J. Wolfe, 84, formerly of Bonaparte died at 1:51 P.M. Sunday March 5, 2017 at Donnellson Health Care Center where she had resided since July 2012.

Donna was born June 19, 1932 in Bonaparte to Emil and Frances Peck Noske and married Dean E, Wolf on January 12, 1952 in Keosauqua Methodist parsonage. Dean died April 6. 2013.

Donna graduated from Bonaparte High School as salutatorian of the class of 1949 and was a member of Bonaparte Baptist Church. She was employed for many years as a supervisor at Fairfield Glove Co. in Bonaparte and also worked at White’s Shopping Center in Bonaparte. Later in life the Wolfes lived in Branson, MO and New London.

Surviving are a son, Russell Wolfe (Denise) of Mt. Pleasant, a daughter Dorothea Feuerborn (Robert) of Rockaway Beach, MO, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a brother, Fred Noske of Bonaparte, a sister, Mary Lou Peterson of Creston, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Lynne Noske in childhood.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday March 8, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Pastor Larry Wallingford officiating. Visitation with family present will be 10-11 A.M. Wednesday prior to the service. Burial will be in Bonaparte Cemetery. Memorials to Bonaparte First Responders may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 1005 Oakbrook Drive, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641