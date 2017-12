Donna J. Smith

Donna J. Smith, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant.

Private family burial will be held on Saturday at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday at Elliott Chapel, New London, with Rev. Deborah Stowers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Fellowship Cup and VFW Post #2561, Mt. Pleasant.