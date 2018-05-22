Donna J. Ensminger

Donna J. Ensminger 81, of Rome and the White Oak community passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Rome Baptist Church with Pastor Guy Sammons officiating. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery rural Rome. Friends may call after 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Trenton Missionary Church or to Rome Baptist Church in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com