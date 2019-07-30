Donna F. (Woodard) Kennedy (final arrangements)

Donna F. (Woodard) Kennedy, 87, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Wednesday, July 24 in Mesa.

The funeral service for Mrs. Kennedy will be 10:30 AM on Friday, Aug. 2nd at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call from 12-3 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will continue from 5-7 PM on Thursday at the church.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Banner Hospice.