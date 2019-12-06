Donations need for WMU J-Term projects

Donations need for WMU J-Term projectsWritten by Theresa Rose on December 6, 2019
W-MU Middle School/High School students and teachers will be involved in a project-based learning experience from January 6-14, 2020. This is the second year W-MU is doing this kind of high-interest learning experience for it’s Middle School and High School students right after the holiday break. Teachers generate the topic areas covered and develop a plan for the instruction and collaborative work the students will experience. A ‘Showcasing’ of the projects and work completed by the students and teachers will take place on Tuesday, January 14th. This will be open to the community. Donations for the J-Term projects would greatly be appreciated. W-MU will conduct a supply-drive December 12th and December 17th at the beginning of the basketball games. Please drop off your contributions for the J-Term class you choose in the box/container marked in the school lobby area during one of those games. There is a list of ideas for donations on our website at kilj.com.
Ideas for donations:
“Otherworld: An Interactive Art Experience” –
- Found objects (tissue boxes, plastic containers, pop cans/bottles, plastic bags, etc)
- Saran wrap
- Black plastic tarps
- Milk Jugs
- Wire
- Yarn
- Fishing line
- Large cardboard pieces, boxes
- Large pieces of styrofoam (flat or shaped)
- Wood scraps
- Metal scraps
- Christmas lights
- Anything interesting enough that can be repurposed
- Sidewalk chalk
“One Moment in time: Photography”-
- Picture frames
- WalMart or Walgreens gift card (to develop pictures)
“Wilderness Survival”-
Camping Supplies:
- rope
- paracord
- lighters
- fire starters
- Walmart, Target, Fin and Feather, or Scheels gift cards
- Altoids tins (empty)
- denim scraps
- dryer lint
- cotton balls
- small lighters (bic or generic)
- vasoline
“School Branding”-
- Paint Brushes, Foam Brushes, Small brushes for detail
- Paint Trays
- Rollers
- Drop Cloths or Plastic
- Rags
“Animals A to Z (pets, wildlife, and careers)”-
- old t-shirts-
- tennis balls
- – empty pill bottles
- – small bells
- – donations for Paws & More Animal Shelter for when we visit (canned cat food, cat toys,, durable dog toys, large and XL plush dog toys, Kong dog toys, food/treat dispensing dog toys/puzzles, cardboard scratching pads, wash cloths, towels)
“Sew You Think You Can Cook”-
– Cake Mixes
– Frosting
– Nonperishable food items
– Hy-Vee, Walmart, or Aldi gift cards for perishable items
– Sewing items
– Fabric or fabric scraps
– Ribbon
– Buttons
“Game On!”-
- Walmart gift card (for purchasing needed board game items)
- poster board
- cardstock
- dice or blank dice
- popsicle sticks
- sharpies
- ziplock bags
- game pieces from old games–figurines, ornaments, poker chips, etc.