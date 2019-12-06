Donations need for WMU J-Term projects

Written by Theresa Rose on December 6, 2019

W-MU Middle School/High School students and teachers will be involved in a project-based learning experience from January 6-14, 2020.  This is the second year W-MU is doing this kind of high-interest learning experience for it’s Middle School and High School students right after the holiday break.  Teachers generate the topic areas covered and develop a plan for the instruction and collaborative work the students will experience.  A ‘Showcasing’ of the projects and work completed by the students and teachers will take place on Tuesday, January 14th.  This will be open to the community.  Donations for the J-Term projects would greatly be appreciated.  W-MU will conduct a supply-drive December 12th and December 17th at the beginning of the basketball games.  Please drop off your contributions for the J-Term class you choose in the box/container marked in the school lobby area during one of those games.  There is a list of ideas for donations on our website at kilj.com.

 

Ideas for donations:

“Otherworld:  An Interactive Art Experience” –

  • Found objects (tissue boxes, plastic containers, pop cans/bottles, plastic bags, etc)
  • Saran wrap
  • Black plastic tarps
  • Milk Jugs
  • Wire
  • Yarn
  • Fishing line
  • Large cardboard pieces, boxes
  • Large pieces of styrofoam (flat or shaped)
  • Wood scraps
  • Metal scraps
  • Christmas lights
  • Anything interesting enough that can be repurposed
  • Sidewalk chalk

 

 

“One Moment in time: Photography”-

  • Picture frames
  • WalMart or Walgreens gift card (to develop pictures)

 

“Wilderness Survival”-

Camping Supplies:

  • rope
  • paracord
  • lighters
  • fire starters
  • Walmart, Target, Fin and Feather, or Scheels gift cards
  •  Altoids tins (empty)
  • denim scraps
  • dryer lint
  • cotton balls
  • small lighters (bic or generic)
  • vasoline

 

“School Branding”- 

  • Paint Brushes, Foam Brushes, Small brushes for detail
  • Paint Trays
  • Rollers
  • Drop Cloths or Plastic
  • Rags

“Animals A to Z (pets, wildlife, and careers)”-

  • old t-shirts-
  •  tennis balls
  • – empty pill bottles
  • – small bells
  • – donations for Paws & More Animal Shelter for when we visit (canned cat food, cat toys,, durable dog toys, large and XL plush dog toys, Kong dog toys, food/treat dispensing dog toys/puzzles, cardboard scratching pads, wash cloths, towels)

“Sew You Think You Can Cook”-

– Cake Mixes

– Frosting

– Nonperishable food items

– Hy-Vee, Walmart, or Aldi gift cards for perishable items

– Sewing items

– Fabric or fabric scraps

– Ribbon

– Buttons

 

“Game On!”-

  • Walmart gift card (for purchasing needed board game items)
  • poster board
  • cardstock
  • dice or blank dice
  • popsicle sticks
  • sharpies
  • ziplock bags
  • game pieces from old games–figurines, ornaments, poker chips, etc.