Donald W. Harmon

Donald W. Harmon, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Danville, IA and Keokuk, IA, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Burial in Forest Home Cemetery will be at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Des Moines County Humane Society or Danville United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born on September 14, 1929, in Keokuk, IA, Donald William was the son of Charles and Lumana Meyer Harmon. He was a 1947 graduate of Keokuk Senior High School and attended Western Illinois University. On

April 30, 1950, Don married Wilma M. Longshore at Trinity Methodist Church in Keokuk.

During high school, Don worked part-time for Kroeger Foods. For 35 years, he worked for Job Services of Iowa. He started at the Keokuk office, transferred to Burlington in 1972, and finished his career in the Mt. Pleasant office before retiring in 1994.

Those that knew Don, knew that he was committed to his work, helping others, and giving his all to any activity he was involved with. He was a member of Danville Methodist Church and an avid gardener. Even with his many activities, he made family his priority.

Retirement kept Don as busy or busier than working full-time. As time permitted, he became more active in the Danville Methodist Church and their men’s group. Don was a volunteer at Danville Elementary School. He served on the Danville Public Library Board as president and served as a member of the Danville Venture Villa Housing Board. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to visit family and friends.

Along with his loving wife, Wilma, of 68 years, Don is survived by a daughter, Becky Harmon of Muscatine, IA; a son, Dale Harmon of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a grandson, Russell (Sherilyn) Mumme of Phoenix, AZ; and a great-granddaughter, Courtney Mumme of Des Moines, IA.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Harmon and David Harmon.