Donald S. Pool

Donald S. Pool, 89, of Eldon died at 4:23 P.M. Sunday January 8, 2017 at Hospice House, Ottumwa. He was born November 14, 1927 at Douds to Fred C. and Opal Akerman Pool, grew up in the Selma-Douds area and graduated from Selma High School in 1945. Don married Mary Ellen Sconce and they later divorced. He married Linda Keasling Hemm November 28, 1986 in Las Vegas, NV and they shared 30 wonderful years together.

Don owned and operated Pool Oil Company and Pool Fertilizer Company both in Eldon for many years. He was a member of Living Hope Bible Church in Eldon, was a charter member of the former Eldon Lions Club, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Eldon American Legion Post.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda, a son, Phil Pool of West Burlington, a daughter, Julie Ann Sidak (Gene) of Griffin, GA, two bonus daughters, Holly Snyder (David) of Huntsville, MO and Sherri Beattie (Ray) of Ottumwa, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Gladys Fite of Floris and Kathryn Weller of Douds, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Pool and two sisters, Eva Anderson Miller and Margaret Bailey.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday January 11, 2017 in Living Hope Bible Church, Eldon with Pastor Mark Clark and Pastor Dave Albert officiating. Visitation will open at 3P.M. Tuesday at the church with family present 5-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Living Hope Bible Church, Eldon Senior Meals or Eldon Depot Museum which may be left at the church or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 288, Eldon, IA 52554. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua is handling the arrangements.