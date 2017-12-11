Donald Roger Holmes

Donald Roger Holmes, 85, of Fairfield, IA and formerly of Stockport, IA, passed away on December 2, 2017, at Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua, IA after a brief illness. Per Don’s wishes his body has been cremated.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, Birmingham IA with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. Family visitation at 9:30 A.M. prior to the service. Memorial service at 10:30 A.M. with gravesite military rite to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Birmingham. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pedrick Funeral Home of Keosauqua.

Donald was born at Denmark, IA on February 26, 1932 to Sidney and Emma (Klug) Holmes. Donald was married to Barbara Pratt on June 8, 1952; they were married 49 years.

Donald was a farmer in the Stockport area and enjoyed hunting, raising horses, and time with family and friends. After retiring from farming Don moved to Fairfield, IA and was actively involved in his church and was part of the choir for the annual live presentation of Da Vinci’s painting of The Last Supper, presented by the Van Buren Co-Op Ministries. Donald was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and served as a forward observer in the Infantry.

Donald is survived by his children; Cathy Wyatt (Dave) of Ruthven, IA, Debra Glass (Dan) of North Liberty, IA, Robert Holmes of Birmingham, IA, and Cheryl Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, IA; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; Sisters Marian Bales, Clinton, AR; Faye Giberson of Lebanon, IL; Ruth Heston of Stockport, IA.

He is also survived by his special friend Beverly O’Brien of Fairfield and other family and friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara; brothers Francis, Osborne and Stanley who died in infancy; sisters Ruby, Shirley, and son-in-law Allen Miller.

The family of Donald Holmes wishes to thank Hospice Care Services and Keosauqua Health Care Center.