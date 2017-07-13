Donald R. Burns, Sr.

Donald R. Burns, Sr., 77, of Salem, IA, passed away at 3:23 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at his home.

Open visitation will begin after 9 a.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Visitation will continue until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel with Pastor Daniel Haffner of the Hillsboro Christian Church, officiating. After the service burial will be held at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Washington, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Hillsboro Christian Church or HCI Care Services. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com